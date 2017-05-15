Live: India, Pakistan Face Off At International Court Of Justice Over Kulbhushan Jadhav

Live: Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Here are the live updates of the hearing at the International Court of Justice over the Kulbhushan Jadhav case:

After 18 years, India and Pakistan will face-off at the United Nations' International Court of Justice at The Hague in Netherlands over the death sentence awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. India has challenged Pakistan's decision and said the sentence was awarded after a "vitiated" trial. India also insists that Mr Jadhav, a 46-year-old former naval officer, was abducted from Iran. Represented by senior lawyer Harish Salve, India will argue that Pakistan violated norms of the Vienna Convention as India was denied consular access to Mr Jadhav 16 times.India has not approached the international court on any case related to Pakistan since 1971. The two countries last faced each other at the top UN court when the Indian Air Force shot down Pakistan's maritime aircraft Atlantique in the Kutch region in 1999. While Pakistan sought damages worth $60 million from India, a 16-judge bench voted 14-2 in India's favour after a four-day hearing.