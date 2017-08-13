'Live In A Country Where You Feel Secure': RSS Leader Slams Hamid Ansari

Hamid Ansari raked up a debate when in his last interview as the Vice President of India he said that "there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among the Muslims in the country", and that the "ambience of acceptance" (in India) is now "under threat". His comment has now got him an unsolicited advice from senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar who suggested that he should "go to any country where he feels secure"."I have one request to him (Ansari) and people like him who feel that Muslims are insecure, they should tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure and they should go and live in that country where they feel secure," Mr Kumar said.He was addressing a gathering in Nagpur when he claimed that "there were no takers within the community" for the former Vice President's "insecurity" remarks."Hamid Ansari is such an unfortunate (durbhagyashali) person that no one in the country came forward in his support. Muslims in large numbers also opposed his comments," he said.The RSS man also added that Mr Ansari was secular for 10 years during his tenure, but has now "become a hardliner (kattarpanti) after demitting the post".In an interview to Rajya Sabha, while referring to referred to alleged incidents of cow vigilantism and 'ghar wapsi' and killings of rationalists, Mr Ansari had said, "Something is obviously going wrong. What exactly, I do not have the final word, but I think there are enough people in the country who are worried about it."