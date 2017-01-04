Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks About India's Small And Medium Businesses: Highlights

Google CEO Sundar Picchai spoke about plans for small and medium businesses in Delhi.

I am here to talk about small businesses rather than Google.

We’ve learned that when we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world.

We’ve worked on products for everyone.

Growing up as a kid in Chennai, I craved for information.

Today a kid growing up can access as much information as a Stanford professor.

Most small businesses in India think internet is for everyone

We are making quality digital skills training available to everyone who wants it.

We are calling the program Digital Unlocked.

We will have 5,000 training workshops across 40 cities in India

