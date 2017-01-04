Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks About India's Small And Medium Businesses: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Sundar Pichai's address:
- I am here to talk about small businesses rather than Google.
- We’ve learned that when we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world.
- We’ve worked on products for everyone.
- Growing up as a kid in Chennai, I craved for information.
- Today a kid growing up can access as much information as a Stanford professor.
- Most small businesses in India think internet is for everyone
- We are making quality digital skills training available to everyone who wants it.
- We are calling the program Digital Unlocked.
- We will have 5,000 training workshops across 40 cities in India