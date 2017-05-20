Live Demo Of Voting Machines By Election Commission Today: 10 Points

Election Commission met 55 political parties to seek suggestions on 'EVM hackathon'.

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a live demo this afternoon in the capital to show the working of voting machines to prove that they cannot be tampered with. Last Friday, the top election body had held an all-party meet to discuss the upcoming 'EVM hackathon' after allegations that the voting machines were hacked in the recently-held assembly elections and the Delhi civic elections. Today, before a press conference, the Election Commission will display the working of both an electronic voting machine or EVM and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT.