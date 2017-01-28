BJP Releases Manifesto For Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Highlights

The country's biggest state is going to polls.

BJP workers have organised public meetings in corners of the state.

According to the feedback, BJP is going to form the government with 2/3rd majority.

We have tried to understand what people want from the next UP government.

We have taken the feedback of about 30 lakh people through missed calls, letters, etc.

Prime Minister after his many rallies was sure that people will being BJP in power in UP.

SP and BSP have formed governments for 15 years. In that time other states, more backward than UP, have developed.

We were sent to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh etc and they are not BIMAARU states anymore.

I don't have any qualms in saying that I want to thank the people of UP for giving us 72 of 80 seats. We wouldn't have made a majority govt at the Centre. But it is unfortunate that even with central govt, we can't do much for UP.

PM is a parliamentarian from UP. All the schemes are ready but aren't being implemented in UP.

Many mafia groups have made life difficult for UP.

If a state differentiates on the basis of their vote banks, they can't get justice for all citizens.

The election is going to take place after the notes ban. We have faith that the kind of war BJP and PM have launched on black money. UP will show us the results.

We have not indulged in politics of caste and religion, we have done the politics of performance.

The BJP, after many discussions, have divided the manifesto in 9 parts.

The farmer in UP is suffering. The BJP has decided to waive off all farmer loans. The farmers will get further loans with 0 per cent interest.

In the next 5 years, a 150 crore fund will be set up for agricultural development.

Bundelkhand will get special preference.

We will follow the motto of Na Goondaraj Na Bhrashtachar. In 45 days, we will bring all criminals, who are out on paroles and committing crimes, back to jails.

FIRs for all citizens will be filed without caste bias.

Land mafia has troubled the entire state. We have decided to set up a task force in every district to tackle different mafias.

Class 4 and class 5 employees will be hired only on the basis of merit, interviews will be quashed.

We will provide a 1,000 crore start-up capital fund.

90 per cent of the jobs will be given to youth of UP

Laptops distributed till now have been caste-based. We will give laptops without any bias with free 1 GB internet per month.

We will allocate Rs 500 crore for the Baba Ambedkar fund.

All colleges and universities will have free Wi-Fi. All students scoring about 50 per cent will get free education till graduation.

Up to 6 lakh loan from permanent houses and toilets. BPL citizens to get 2 lakh life cover.

24x7 electricity in all houses.

PM has said before 2019, all villages will have electricity. In the next five years, we will get toilets in every house, LPG in every house and pipelines for cities.

Villages will be connected with mini-bus services.

People will be able to use metro at any time with their families, unlike now.

There will be a Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal fund for development.

Redressal system in every district to sort our trader disputes.

Rs 5,000 for every girl child born in poor families; No age bar for widow pensions.

We will take the opinion of all women on Triple Talaq and place it in front of Supreme Court.

On Ram Temple, we will follow the law and get the temple build as soon as possible.

I hope UP will be free of caste based politics and nepotism. UP's development is necessary for country's development. We have taken feedback from the people of UP.

I hope UP's 20 crore people will give its blessings and BJP will form a majority government with 300 or more seats.

