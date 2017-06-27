Lipstick Under My Burkha Trailer Slams Prejudices. Sass Level? Off The Charts

"I don't have anything in mind which can beat the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha," said a tweet

The much-awaited trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha is here and is here with a bang. On the surface, the movie tracks the story of "Four secret lives with four secret fantasies," as the trailer says but actually portrays how four strong-headed women slam social prejudices for a taste of what they have been denied. Lipstick Under My Burkha started featuring on Twitter's top trends within minutes of the trailer being released with the general emotion on Twitter being - "Waiting for this awesome movie after watching this trailer." Twitter has already reviewed it as 'bold' and we agree. "One word: BOLD," read a tweet while another one said: "I don't have anything in mind which can beat the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha."

The trailer also takes a dig at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) - the film body headlined by Pahlaj Nihalani. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastav, Lipstick Under My Burkhawas earlier defied certification by the Censor Board citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.' However, the film was granted 'A certificate' last month after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled Censor Board's decision to reject the film.

The trailer flashes all that it was accused of in bold writing. "They said it has 'contagious sexual scenes'" it reads at one point and "They called it a 'woman's fantasy above life'" at another - both times substantiated by scenes that would make the Censor Board's snipping tools itch.

Watch the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha here:
 

Lipstick Under My Burkha casts Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. Produced by Prakash Jha, Lipstick Under My Burkha hits screens on July 21.
 

