Lipstick Under My Burkha Trailer Slams Prejudices. Sass Level? Off The Charts

- 'Waiting for this movie after watching this trailer,' read a tweet
- Twitter has also reviewed the trailer as 'bold'
- Lipstick Under My Burkha hits screens on July 21
I dont have anything in mind which can beat the trailer of #lipstickundermyburkhahttps://t.co/sxTQRdm7Kx— sanjay (@sanjayp33862979) June 27, 2017
It's really interesting to watch this amazing trailer #lipstickundermyburkha@lipstickmoviehttps://t.co/sxTQRdm7Kx— sanjay (@sanjayp33862979) June 27, 2017
waiting for this awsm movie after watching this trailer— Gursimran (@GursimranNagi) June 27, 2017
The sensational trailer of the most controversial film of our times #LipstickUnderMyBurkha . Release July 21 https://t.co/qLB9LS6YsS— #DJ (@filmmasthi) June 27, 2017
Slammed the goddamn CBFC and how! Can't wait to watch #lipstickundermyburkha!— Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) June 27, 2017
The trailer also takes a dig at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) - the film body headlined by Pahlaj Nihalani. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastav, Lipstick Under My Burkhawas earlier defied certification by the Censor Board citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.' However, the film was granted 'A certificate' last month after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled Censor Board's decision to reject the film.
The trailer flashes all that it was accused of in bold writing. "They said it has 'contagious sexual scenes'" it reads at one point and "They called it a 'woman's fantasy above life'" at another - both times substantiated by scenes that would make the Censor Board's snipping tools itch.
Watch the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha here:
Lipstick Under My Burkha casts Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. Produced by Prakash Jha, Lipstick Under My Burkha hits screens on July 21.