Lipstick Under My Burkha Trailer Slams Prejudices. Sass Level? Off The Charts

I dont have anything in mind which can beat the trailer of #lipstickundermyburkhahttps://t.co/sxTQRdm7Kx — sanjay (@sanjayp33862979) June 27, 2017

waiting for this awsm movie after watching this trailer

! #lipstickundermyburkhahttps://t.co/Y0th2t0RLI — Gursimran (@GursimranNagi) June 27, 2017

The sensational trailer of the most controversial film of our times #LipstickUnderMyBurkha . Release July 21 https://t.co/qLB9LS6YsS — #DJ (@filmmasthi) June 27, 2017

Slammed the goddamn CBFC and how! Can't wait to watch #lipstickundermyburkha! — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) June 27, 2017

The much-awaited trailer ofis here and is here with a bang. On the surface, the movie tracks the story of "Four secret lives with four secret fantasies," as the trailer says but actually portrays how four strong-headed women slam social prejudices for a taste of what they have been denied started featuring on Twitter's top trends within minutes of the trailer being released with the general emotion on Twitter being - "Waiting for this awesome movie after watching this trailer." Twitter has already reviewed it as 'bold' and we agree. "One word: BOLD," read a tweet while another one said: "I don't have anything in mind which can beat the trailer of."Here's a glimpse of what Twitter has to say:The trailer also takes a dig at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) - the film body headlined by Pahlaj Nihalani. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastav, was earlier defied certification by the Censor Board citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.' However, the film was granted 'A certificate' last month after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled Censor Board's decision to reject the film.The trailer flashes all that it was accused of in bold writing. "They said it has 'contagious sexual scenes'" it reads at one point and "They called it a 'woman's fantasy above life'" at another - both times substantiated by scenes that would make the Censor Board's snipping tools itch.Watch the trailer ofhere: Lipstick Under My Burkha casts Ratna Pathak Shah , Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. Produced by Prakash Jha,hits screens on July 21.