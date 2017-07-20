Lipstick Under My Burkha Celeb Review: 'Funny, Dark, Necessary,' Tweet Stars

Lipstick Under My Burkha is all set to hit the screens on Friday but a section of Bollywood celebs attended a preview show of the Alankrita Shrivastava-directed film and gave an early review on Twitter. Shraddha Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Tisca Chopra approve of the film's content and described it as 'funny and necessary' as opposed to Central Board Of Film Certification's initial remarks - 'lady oriented.' Shraddha tweeted: "So so so happy to see such an amazing film. Fearless, relevant, eye opening, liberating. Girl power all the way (sic)."In her tweet, Kalki meaningfully censored the word 'Burkha' from the film's title and wrote: "Lipstick under my ***** Go watch it! Beautiful performances, funny, dark and all too true (sic)."
#LipstickUnderMyBurkha. So so so happy to see such an amazing film. Fearless, relevant, eye opening, liberating. Girl power all the way— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 19, 2017
Lipstick under my *****— Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) July 18, 2017
Go watch it! Beautiful performances, funny, dark and all too true.@LipstickMovie#releasing21stJuly
What a funny happy mad necessary film! Congrats @alankrita601@ektaravikapoor@konkona @shru2kill @aahanakumra... https://t.co/7gFfuv0eLT— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 19, 2017
Lipstick Under My Burkha, which has been screened at several international film festivals, will release in India on July 21 after a stiff fight with the Censor Board, which initially refused to certify it for being "lady oriented." The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal intervened and asked CBFC to grant it an 'A' certificate along with a few alterations.
Speaking to news agency AFP, Alankrita Shrivastava said the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha is a 'victory for women's rights.' She said: "It's not just about my film and our cast and crew. If it had not released (then) that would have set a precedent that it's okay to gag 50 percent of the population."
Lipstick Under My Burkha is the story of four women, who explore their sexuality while battling a regressive society and mindset. Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur are the four protagonists of the film with Sushant Singh and Vikrant Massey in supporting roles.
Lipstick Under My Burkha has been produced by Prakash Jha and distributed by Ekta Kapoor.
(With AFP inputs)