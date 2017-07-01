Lights, Parliament And GST: A 360-Degree View Of India's Mega Reform Launch Venue It shone in absolute glory throughout Friday evening with the main building decked with rows of bright bulbs.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT It is after decades that the Parliament saw this kind of activity way past midnight. New Delhi: As India witnessed another tryst with destiny last midnight with the launch of Good and Services tax or GST, the parliament- the venue for the event- grabbed many eyeballs itself. Thousands of lights glittered at the Indian temple of democracy to welcome



As the who's who of political fraternity made way into the central hall of the parliament, the building called for much attention itself. After all, it is after decades that it saw this kind of activity way past midnight. Tourists crossing Delhi's India Gate and other nearby areas in the heart of the capital were seen clicking photographs of the monument ahead of GST's historic launch.



It shone in absolute glory throughout Friday evening with the main building decked with rows of bright bulbs. The fountains, scrubbed clean, gurgled water illuminated in colours of the Indian flag.



Move this photo around to look at the majestic view.



Inside, the brightly-lit corridors provided the backdrop for photography, with some visitors, staff and security personnel taking pictures with others and selfies.



Elaborate security arrangements were made for the event. Police personnel were present around the venue hours before the commencement of the event. Security forces had formed a human chain outside the parliament as political bigwigs made way inside the Central building and when they went out couple of hours later.



Move this photo around to look at the human chain formed by group of security personnel.



Jubliant leaders stopped to give interviews to the press with the shining parliament in the background making for a beautiful site. Many opposition parties had boycotted the event. These included the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal among few.



Move this photo around to look at BJP leader Tarun Vijay giving interviews to media



