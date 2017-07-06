Let CBI Provide Evidence, Says Vijay Mallya Ahead Of Hearing In London

As he walked into a magistrate's court where the prosecutors will present what has been called clinching evidence to secure his extradition, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya signalled that he was ready for the legal battle. "Let the CBI provide the evidence they have. We will also state our case. We are in court now, I have nothing more to say," the liquor baron - who is wanted by Indian agencies for defaulting on loans of over Rs. 9,000 crore - said.The Indian government has filed an extradition case against Mr Mallya, who escaped to the UK and has been staying put since March last year.UK's Crown Prosecution Service is set to file evidence against him on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI today. The court is also expected to decide a timetable for the proceedings in the extradition case.Sources in the CBI had earlier said they have clinching evidence against Mr Mallya and will file a 'strong case' against him in court. A CBI team was in London during April and May 2017 to brief the Crown Prosecution Service and submit documents in the case.On April 18, the Crown Prosecution Service sought a meeting with the officials of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate following which a team led by CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana visited London on May 2 and 3.Vijay Mallya was arrested on April 18 in London and is now out of bail. "I deny all allegations against me. I have not eluded the court, I have enough evidence to prove that I am not guilty," he had told reporters before going into court for the first hearing on June 13.The 61-year old former chief of Kingfisher Airlines, who is wanted in connection to loan default to the tune of Rs. 9,000 crore, appeared personally for the hearing in June and was accompanied by his son Siddharth Mallya. Before the hearing, when asked about the 'billion pounds', Vijay Mallya said, "you can keep dreaming about a billion pounds. You do not know facts so don't ask irrelevant questions."