Let Candidates Withdraw Rs 2 Lakh A week, Election Commission Tells RBI

The Election Commission has written to the Reserve Bank of India asking it to increase the weekly limit of cash withdrawal limit for candidates from Rs 24,000 to Rs 2 lakh. According to the last rule of the Central Bank, one can withdraw Rs 24,000 a week from banks. But no special provision has been made for election candidates. The request of the poll commission comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states. The elections, which will begin on February 8, will end in March. The results will be announced on March 11.