Leopard Strays Into Residential Area In Kishtwar, Captured

The captured leopard has been sent to Kishtwar, from where it will be sent to Manda Zoo in Jammu

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2017 14:04 IST
The leopard had been on the prowl for the last 15 days (Representational)

Bhadarwah/Jammu:  A leopard strayed in a residential area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggering panic among residents, but was later captured. "We received several complaints from the locals about the presence of a leopard. The animal was reportedly on the prowl in Drabshalla for the last 15 days and had attacked cattle," said Majid Bashir, wildlife warden of Kishtwar division.

"The leopard was later trapped in a cage," he said. This was the ninth such catch in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts this year.

The captured animal has been sent to Kishtwar, from where it will be sent to Manda Zoo in Jammu, the official said.
 

LeopardJammuKishtwar

