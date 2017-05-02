Leg Massage To Ease Pain Pushes Blood Clot To Lungs, Delhi Man Loses Life

An ankle injury turned fatal for a 23-year-old Delhi man when his concerned mother massaged his leg to ease the pain. In October last year, the man had injured his left ankle while playing badminton and developed deep vein thrombosis (DVT).DVT occurs due to the formation of blood clots in deep-seated veins. Blood clots following an ankle fracture are not uncommon. A cast was placed to immobilise the man's ankle, which led to clot formation. When the cast was removed, there was swelling and he experienced immense pain. Tests revealed presence of a blood clot in the leg vein.An autopsy report by AIIMS doctors that was recently published in the Medico-Legal Journal confirmed that the clot, measuring 5X1 cm, got dislodged due to the massage and travelled to the lungs, causing an obstruction and leading to instant death.The report also mentioned that the well-intentioned mother was unaware of the complications of massaging the injured leg or the risk of developing pulmonary thromboembolism. The doctors hadn't briefed them well."When the pain recurred, his mother massaged his left calf muscles. After the massage, he felt severe chest pain, breathlessness and collapsed. The clot had travelled to the lungs through blood causing a blockage and instant death," said Dr Chittaranjan Behera, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS.According to Dr Behera, the man was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS on October 31 in an unconscious state. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR was initiated but the patient could not be revived and was declared dead.Experts warn not to apply pressure on areas that have been recently injured till they are completely healed.