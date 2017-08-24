Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad On Court Verdict On Right To Privacy: Highlights

The government welcomes privacy ruling passed by the Supreme Court

Arun Jaitley had told in Rajya Sabha that AADHAAR Act presupposes that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right

Much before the creation of the nine-judge SC bench, Government had acknowledged that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right

Right To Privacy a part of right to liberty, subject to reasonable restrictions

Attorney General had said that like all other rights, Right to Privacy too not an absolute right

Government has formed a high-powered committee for Data Protection, which the Supreme Court has noted

Supreme Court clearly acknowledges need for a robust data regime to balance sensitive concerns bet'n individual interest and state interest

Even a fundamental Right to Privacy has limitations, that need to be identified on case-to-case basis

Essence of Supreme Court judgement is a wider affirmation of the observation made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha

The Aadhaar Act puts in place a tough ecosystem for disclosure of individual data

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing the press on the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy. The verdict on the right to privacy is seen as a major setback for the government, which had argued that the Constitution does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right. In a landmark verdict, a nine-member bench declared that privacy is a constitutional right. The judges were unanimous in their finding, though they cited different reasons for their conclusion. "The right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution," the judges declared in the 547-page order.