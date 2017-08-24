Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad On Court Verdict On Right To Privacy: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's briefing on the case:
- The government welcomes privacy ruling passed by the Supreme Court
- Arun Jaitley had told in Rajya Sabha that AADHAAR Act presupposes that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right
- Much before the creation of the nine-judge SC bench, Government had acknowledged that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right
- Right To Privacy a part of right to liberty, subject to reasonable restrictions
- Attorney General had said that like all other rights, Right to Privacy too not an absolute right
- Government has formed a high-powered committee for Data Protection, which the Supreme Court has noted
- Supreme Court clearly acknowledges need for a robust data regime to balance sensitive concerns bet'n individual interest and state interest
- Even a fundamental Right to Privacy has limitations, that need to be identified on case-to-case basis
- Essence of Supreme Court judgement is a wider affirmation of the observation made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha
- The Aadhaar Act puts in place a tough ecosystem for disclosure of individual data