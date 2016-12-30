Last Day To Deposit Old Notes Before Steep Fines Kick In: 10 Facts

Deadline to deposit banned 500 and 1,000 rupee notes ends on December 30.

New Delhi: The 50-day deadline to deposit the outlawed 500 and 1,000-rupee notes ends today and from tomorrow, it will be illegal to have old notes barring exceptions, in which case people can deposit old notes at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The cash crunch and queues at ATMs may continue because of the huge demand for new bills. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation tomorrow on New Year's Eve on the notes ban, which was announced last month as a big anti-corruption move.