Last Date To File Income Tax Return. Here Are The Details

The Income Tax Department also mentioned certain taxpayers who are required to e-file their ITRs before July 31, 2017.
Individuals and HUF having total income exceeding Rs 5 lakh or claiming any refund in the return (excluding individuals of the age of 80 years or more who are furnishing return in Form ITR-I or ITR-2
Individual or HYF being a resident other than not ordinarily resident having any foreign asset/income or claiming any foreign tax relief
Persons filing ITR in Form 3, Form 4, Form 5 and Form 7
For e-filing return of income log on to incometaxfiling.gov.in
Validate your e-filed return after opting for Electronic Verification Code (EVC)
From assessment year 2017-18, the Union Budget halves the income tax rate to 5 per cent for individuals having taxable income between Rs. 2.5-Rs. 5 lakh.
In the general category - person up to 60 years of age - tax will be applicable if income is more than Rs. 2.5 lakh. For income of Rs. 0-Rs. 2.5 lakh no tax will be applicable. A tax of only 5 per cent will be applicable if income is between Rs. 2.5-5 lakh. Further, the income tax rebate of up to Rs. 5,000 which was earlier given for taxable income up to Rs. 5 lakh, has been reduced to Rs. 2,500 and it will be available for taxable income of up to Rs. 3.5 lakh. It means if an individual has a taxable income of Rs. 3 lakh, his net tax liability will be zero (tax @5% on Rs. 50,000 is Rs. 2,500 minus rebate of Rs. 2,500).
|Income
|Tax
|Up to Rs. 2.5 lakh
|Nil
|Rs. 2,50,001-Rs. 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs. 500,001-Rs. 10 lakh
|20%
|Above Rs. 10 lakh
|30%
Meanwhile, quoting of Aadhaar has been made mandatory for filing of income tax returns. If you have a valid Aadhaar, the same needs to be linked with your PAN and it is mandatory for filing your Income Tax Return from 1-Jul-2017 onwards, according to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.