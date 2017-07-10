Uttar Pradesh Man Worked For Lashkar In Kashmir, Became Hardcore Terrorist: Cops

One of the arrested Lashkar operatives was a close associate of terrorist Bashir Lashkari, who was killed on July 1.

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a close associate of Lashkar terrorist Bashir Lashkari.

Srinagar:  A major module of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has been caught by police in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the arrested members of the module is Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a man from Uttar Pradesh. For the first time in 28 years, a non-Kashmiri man has been found to be involved in terror in Kashmir, said the police.

Sandeep Kumar, believed to be from Muzaffarnagar, was involved in the recent attack in which six policemen were killed.

Munir Khan, the Inspector General of Police, today said video evidence showed that Lashkar was running criminal gangs involved in bank robberies and other criminal acts.

The terrorists used Sandeep Kumar to loot ATMs. He reportedly also accompanied Lashkar terrorists in three encounters including in Anantnag.

"We now know who were behind the bank robberies. We are getting hold of them one by one. Initially, Sandeep Kumar was a criminal but after he came in touch with Lashkar terrorist, he started to loot banks, ATMs for them," Mr Khan said.

Sandeep Kumar was said to be a close associate of terrorist Bashir Lashkari, who was killed on July 1.
 

