Landslides Shut Down Jammu-Srinagar Highway

In addition to being the only route for essential supplies to the landlocked Valley, tourists, locals and convoys of the Army and paramilitary use the highway on a daily basis.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2017 12:51 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only route for essential supplies to the landlocked Valley.

Srinagar:  The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday for vehicular traffic due to multiple landslides in Udhampur district.

"The clearance operation is underway. No traffic will be allowed on the highway either from Jammu or from Srinagar today," a traffic department official said.

"Intending travellers should contact traffic control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway before undertaking any journey," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

