Landslides In Mizoram Snap Road Links, 7 Buildings Collapse

Many places in Mizoram were cut off due to road blocks caused by landslides.

All India | | Updated: August 26, 2017 21:23 IST
54 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Landslides In Mizoram Snap Road Links, 7 Buildings Collapse

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains led to road blocks in several parts of Mizoram. (File photo)

Aizwal:  At least seven buildings, including a church, collapsed in Aizawl and nearby villages due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Mizoram since Thursday, officials said today.

 Many places of the state were cut off due to road blocks caused by landslides.

A three-storied building collapsed at Lengpui village near Aizawl on Thursday night and six buildings, including a church, were buried under a massive landslide at nearby Phunchawng village, the officials said.

Champhai district, bordering Myanmar, was cut off from Aizawl as landslides blocked the Aizawl-Champhai road at various places while the road link from Aizawl to south Mizoram's Lunglei district via Thenzawl also snapped due to at least six landslides.

Many roads in several parts of Aizawl, including at Tuikual North locality, were blocked due to landslides and work was on to clear the roads. 

Trending

Share this story on

54 Shares
ALSO READ8 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
MizoramLandslidebuilding collapsebuilding collapse Mizoram landslideMizoram landslide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................