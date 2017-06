Bihar politician Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and son Tejashwi Yadav, also the Bihar Deputy chief minister, were charged for allegedly owning benami or proxy-owned assets by the Income Tax department on Tuesday. The department has served a seizure notice to Mr Yadav's family under the stringent Bengami Transactions Act for assets worth over Rs 9 crore.More details are awaited.