Lalu Yadav's daughter, Misa Bhartis Delhi home raided by Enforcement Directorate in corruption case

New Delhi: Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's home in Delhi was raided by Enforecment Directorate this morning in an alleged money laundering case. Ms Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar are being probed over allegations that they acquired benami or proxy ownership of land at throwaway rates. The raids come a day after Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, were formally charged with corruption by the CBI, which on Friday raided a dozen places including their home in Patna in connection with a land scam.