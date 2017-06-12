Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa Bharti To Appear Before Income Tax Officials In Proxy Land Case Misa Bharti, an RJD lawmaker, and her husband had skipped the summons by Income Tax officials last week.

Almost a week after Bihar politician and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti skipped questioning by tax officials , she is set to appear before the Income Tax department today.Ms Bharti, 42, and her husband are being probed for alleged benami (proxy) land deals. She was issued a showcause notice for skipping the questioning last week and sending her lawyer instead."Whatever reply I have to give, I shall give to the IT department," said had said, commenting on the fresh summons.Her husband Shailesh Kumar was slapped with a Rs 10,000 fine by the tax department last week after he too skipped the tax department summons . He has been asked to appear on Tuesday.On May 16, the Income Tax Department had raided 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with alleged illegal property deals involving Lalu Yadav and his children - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti. The Income Tax department is investigating land deals worth around Rs. 1,000 crore that it says involve the Yadav family.Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) co-governs Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party.