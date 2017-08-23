Lalu Yadav Questions PM Modi's Visit To Flood-Affected Bihar

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed aerial survey of flood-affected Bihar, saying why is he visiting the victims when the flood is over and the floodwaters are receding."I have come to know that Prime Minister Modi will visit flood-hit Bihar to take stock of the situation. It is a drama and the flood is an excuse. He is coming on an air trip. He will now visit flood victims as the floodwaters are receding. Where was he when nearly 400 people died and lakhs of people were forced to flee their homes and take shelter on elevated roads and embankments under the sky," Mr Yadav said here at a press conference.He said neither PM Modi nor his Cabinet ministers, including those from Bihar, visited the victims.Mr Yadav said that floods are an annual problem for Bihar. "Floods used to hit Bihar every year. Why is Prime Minister Modi coming this year to visit flood victims? Where was he in 2015 or 2016?"According to Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state on August 26.The death toll due to the floods rose to 341 on Tuesday, an official saidA Bihar Disaster Management Department official said 146.19 lakh persons in 2,234 panchayats under 183 blocks in 19 districts have been affected by the floods.According to an official release, as many as 7,61,774 people have been evacuated to safe places by the rescue teams of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, while the government has set up 1,085 relief camps in which 2,29,097 people are living.