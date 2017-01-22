Collapse
Lalu Yadav 'In Talks' With Samajwadi Party, Congress For Alliance in UP

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2017 18:08 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad said he has been discussing with SP and Congress for an alliance

Patna:  Amid talks of alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls next month, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday said he has been discussing with the two parties for forging an alliance.

"I have been consistently in talks with Samajwadi Party and Congress' top leadership for stitching an alliance between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a tweet.

"Hoping and doing my best to stitch the Bihar-like alliance," Prasad said. 

The "Grand Alliance" in Bihar consists of RJD, Janata Dal (United) and the Congress. While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs to JD(U), RJD has the maximum legislators in the alliance.

Lalu Prasad, who has family ties with Samajwadi Party leaders, had made failed attempt to broker truce between the Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav last month.

Once Akhilesh, who finally wrested the SP chief's post from his father and got its 'bicycle' symbol from the Election Commission, Mr Prasad family pitched its support to him and promised to campaign for the faction led by him.

(With inputs from PTI)

