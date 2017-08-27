Lalu Yadav Shares Picture Of His Mega Rally. Twitter Spots A 'Scam'

But what sparked the buzz online from the "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was a morphed picture shared by Lalu Yadav on Twitter. The image appeared to have been digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.
No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachaopic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017
Within moments of Mr Yadav posting the picture, social media users started pointing out the goof. "Scam" references taking digs at the corruption-tainted leader followed.
All people are wearing same dress .. definetly photo shop— बंटाधार बाबू (@bantadharbabu) August 27, 2017
Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd.— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 27, 2017
Sarcasm made an appearance as well
Only haters will say this is Photoshop.— तिरंगा (@iamraj_offical) August 27, 2017
I knw this crowd is real ppl evn came from Africa, yuganda and timbaktu alsohttps://t.co/ffbc5bIrwr
Either give Rs 2000 and get huge crowd or photoshop the pic.
Lalu Yadav photoshopped the pic with Rs 2000 note filter.
Smart chap pic.twitter.com/Pae4MNoX3Q— Baba Krishan Kabir (@Vishj05) August 27, 2017
Photoshop invented by Modi Ji in 2013-14 and successfully grab by all political parties.— adah (@SlinkyFeline_) August 27, 2017
Some even offered help to the leader who recently ended alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They shared images they thought were photoshopped better.
Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. #LaluBaba40Chorpic.twitter.com/UaIesoFXKI— Swaz (@swapnilzanwar) August 27, 2017
#DeshBachao— Rahul Thakkar
ghatiya #photoshop se
I support #BahubaliTejashwi
Trust me, I am a Liar pic.twitter.com/SKod9EkKLb