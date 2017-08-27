Lalu Yadav Shares Picture Of His Mega Rally. Twitter Spots A 'Scam'

Lalu Prasad Yadav grabbed eyeballs today for a photoshopped image posted from his official twitter account where the crowd in his mega rally seemed larger than they in fact were.

The photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally in Patna released by news agency PTI.

New Delhi:  Designed as a show of opposition strength Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav held a massive rally in Bihar's capital Patna today. Political bigwigs including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were present in the mega anti- BJP rally in the city's Gandhi Maidan. Seated in the front row were Lalu Yadav wife, sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP.

But what sparked the buzz online from the "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was a morphed picture shared by Lalu Yadav on Twitter. The image appeared to have been digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.
 
Within moments of Mr Yadav posting the picture, social media users started pointing out the goof. "Scam" references taking digs at the corruption-tainted leader followed.
  
Sarcasm made an appearance as well
   
Some even offered help to the leader who recently ended alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They shared images they thought were photoshopped better.

  

