Lalu Yadav Shares Picture Of His Mega Rally. Twitter Spots A 'Scam'

The photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally in Patna released by news agency PTI.

No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachaopic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017

All people are wearing same dress .. definetly photo shop — बंटाधार बाबू (@bantadharbabu) August 27, 2017

Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 27, 2017

I knw this crowd is real ppl evn came from Africa, yuganda and timbaktu alsohttps://t.co/ffbc5bIrwr — तिरंगा (@iamraj_offical) August 27, 2017

Smart chap pic.twitter.com/Pae4MNoX3Q— Baba Krishan Kabir (@Vishj05) August 27, 2017

Photoshop invented by Modi Ji in 2013-14 and successfully grab by all political parties. — adah (@SlinkyFeline_) August 27, 2017

Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. #LaluBaba40Chorpic.twitter.com/UaIesoFXKI — Swaz (@swapnilzanwar) August 27, 2017

Trust me, I am a Liar pic.twitter.com/SKod9EkKLb — Rahul Thakkar

Designed as a show of opposition strength Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav held a massive rally in Bihar's capital Patna today. Political bigwigs including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were present in the mega anti- BJP rally in the city's Gandhi Maidan . Seated in the front row were Lalu Yadav wife, sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP.But what sparked the buzz online from the "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was a morphed picture shared by Lalu Yadav on Twitter. The image appeared to have been digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.Within moments of Mr Yadav posting the picture, social media users started pointing out the goof. "Scam" references taking digs at the corruption-tainted leader followed.Sarcasm made an appearance as wellSome even offered help to the leader who recently ended alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They shared images they thought were photoshopped better.