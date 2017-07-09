Laddoo Weighing 66 Kg Made To Mark Rajnath Singh's Birthday

July 09, 2017
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh turns 66 tomorrow. (File Photo)

Lucknow:  A 'laddoo' weighing 66 kg was prepared and as many as 66 pigeons were released today to mark Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's 66th birthday.

Mr Singh turns 66 tomorrow.

Mr Gupta said the event was held at the UP BJP's office where party workers from different parts of the state had assembled to celebrate the senior leader's birthday.

Party workers on this occasion prayed for Singh's long life.

"Singh has worked for all sections of the society without any discrimination. In fact, he gave push to many developmental projects in Lucknow," said another organiser Ram Singh Balmiki.

 

