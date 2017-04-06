Lack Of Sensitivity Towards Patients Among Doctors: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today noted there is a lack of sensitivity towards patients among doctors amid a gradual rise in commercialism, as he said that half of their problems could be solved if they worked on this."It is a matter of concern for all governments on how to make so many new doctors available, but it is all the more important to inculcate sensitivity among them," he said after inaugurating 56 ventilators at the KGMU in Lucknow."There is a lack of sensitivity towards common patients among doctors because of gradual rise in commercialism," Mr Adityanath said, citing some related incidents in his home town Gorakhpur."If the doctors have a little sensitivity towards patients half their problems can be resolved," he said, adding that the identity of doctor is through his sensitivity.The Chief Minister also underlined that five lakh new doctors were required to ensure proper medical care to all in the country while suggesting two years service for the new graduates in remote areas for which he said the government will extend support to ensure that medical service can reach the last person on the social ladder.Speaking on private practice by government doctors, he said there is a dangerous trend of loot by those conducting medical tests and sought the help of doctors in addressing this problem and extending proper care to the poor and needy.Lauding the yeoman's service rendered by the KGMU whose doctors are in top positions in the medical field, the Chief Minister stressed on proper maintenance of the equipments installed in medical colleges and university.Saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have given the task of setting six AIIMS-like institutes in UP to the BJP government, the Chief Minister said it will be a challenge to set them with the available resources.Referring to the works in the previous Samajwadi Party government, he said most of the good doctors in the Gorakhpur medical college were sent to Saifai (the native village of the then ruling Yadav family which has a Rural Institute of Medical Science & Research) while shifting some others to Kannauj (constituency of Dimple Yadav)."And what they gave to Gorakhpur (is) a modern slaughter house... I said we do not want slaughter house...," the CM said.The Chief Minister said 25 new medical colleges will be set up in next five years.