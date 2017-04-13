Kulbhushan Jadhav's Location In Pak Not Known To Us, Says Government

April 13, 2017
Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian naval officer, has been sentenced to death in Pak

New Delhi:  On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian man sentenced to death in Pakistan, the government today said it is not aware of his location or his condition.

"We don't know where Kulbhushan Jadhav is now or what his condition," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

Mr Jadhav, a retired navy officer, was arrested last year and accused by Pakistan of spying and subversive activities in Balochistan.

"Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian, who is a retired officer of the Indian navy and these two facts were communicated to Pakistan more than a year ago," Mr Baglay said.

