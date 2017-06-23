Kulbhushan Jadhav Appeals To Pak Army Chief, Second 'Confession' Released

A former Indian naval officer, Pakistan says Mr Jadhav was arrested last year in its southwestern province of Balochistan, the site of a long-running conflict between the Pakistan military and separatist insurgents. India however says Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.
"Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of any precious lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions," Pakistan's military said in a statement, adding that he had asked for mercy on "compassionate grounds".
India dismissed the Pakistan military's statement as farcical and an attempt to influence the proceedings of the World Court where India has sought justice for Mr Jadhav.
It renewed its demand for consular access to Mr Jadhav and the grant of visas to his family to meet him in prison.
"The details and circumstances of the alleged mercy petition by Mr Jadhav are not clear and even the fact of its existence is doubtful, shrouded as the proceedings against Mr Jadhav have been in opacity," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
Ties between India and Pakistan remain difficult and on Thursday there was fresh fighting along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
Armed intruders from Pakistan crossed the Line of Control and killed two Indian soldiers, the Army said.
Fighting on the border has flared through the summer and the Indian army has vowed firm action to avenge the losses.
After Mr Jadhav was sentenced to death in April, India asked the World Court for an injunction to bar the execution, arguing that he was denied diplomatic assistance during what it terms as an unfair trial.
The World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, ordered Pakistan in May to delay Mr Jadhav's execution. It argued that Islamabad violated a treaty guaranteeing diplomatic assistance to foreigners accused of crimes.
Pakistan authorities say Mr Jadhav confessed to being assigned by India's intelligence service to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan "aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan".
Pakistan also released a second confession from Mr Jadhav in which he purportedly admits to working for India's Research and Intelligence Wing and financing Baloch separatists to carry out attacks on Pakistani military targets.
