Kriti Sanon Says It Is 'Tough For Outsiders To Get Noticed In Bollywood'

Kriti Sanon photographed in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "I have to make more efforts to reach out to people," said Kriti Kriti: If you are doing good work, eventually it doesn't matter "I wait patiently for the right films," said Kriti Sanon



Actress Kriti Sanon, whose film Raabta failed to impress the critics and audience , told news agency PTI that it is essential for those belonging to non-filmy background to get noticed in the initial stage of their career. The 26-year-old actress said that there 'aren't many opportunities for outsiders to shine in Bollywood.' "When you don't come from a film background and you don't have a surname it is very important for you to stand out in a film and make people notice you. It takes a little longer for people to know you in the industry and outside," PTI quoted Kriti Sanon as saying. Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with 2014 movie, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film was a super-hit at the box office and earned her recognition.Kriti later featured in 2015 filmalong with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan."I have to make more efforts to reach out to people. It takes a little more time I feel. But if you are doing good work, eventually it doesn't matter," PTI quoted Kriti Sanon as saying.Kriti Sanon told PTI that she is taking 'mini steps' and patiently waits for the right kind films."I wait patiently for the right films. The first thing is the script. Then it comes to my character. I am glad I have had good films till now, which have made me a known face. It is like taking mini steps. I am growing as a person and as an actor," Kriti told PTI."The love people show is overwhelming, but at the same time I feel do I deserve it? But my fans keep me motivated. Their support is something which I really need and it makes me want to do better," she added.Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana.(With PTI inputs)