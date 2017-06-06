Kriti Sanon And Sushant Singh Rajput Reveal A Little Secret About Each Other Raabta: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput play the lead roles in this love story wrapped around a reincarnation

In Raabta, Kriti's character Saira makes chocolates and runs a chocolate shop and Sushant's character Shiv has a sweet tooth. Kriti said, "I had to learn how to make chocolates for this film, I started with going to classes, it's not as easy as it looks, it's a little technical, but yes now I can make chocolates." Sushant added, "My character falls for her because of all this, because she is pretty, she makes chocolates and there is a strong connection, which is Raabta!"

If the movie stills and trailers ofare anything to go by then Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput do share electrifying chemistry with each other. They play the lead roles in this love story wrapped around a reincarnation. When NDTV.com asked the two actors to reveal something about each other, Sushant was the first one to share what he thought about his co-actor, "Kriti comes across as someone who is very confident. Yes, she is confident but also very vulnerable, I don't think people know that about her." Kriti was amused with what Sushant revealed, then she added, "Sushant sounds all mature and intelligent, but he has a child that comes out to little things like even when he sees chocolates." Sushant couldn't stop blushing when he heard that. Do we see a Raabta kind of a connection here In, Kriti's character Saira makes chocolates and runs a chocolate shop and Sushant's character Shiv has a sweet tooth. Kriti said, "I had to learn how to make chocolates for this film, I started with going to classes, it's not as easy as it looks, it's a little technical, but yes now I can make chocolates." Sushant added, "My character falls for her because of all this, because she is pretty, she makes chocolates and there is a strong connection, which is!" Deepika Padukone , a close friend of debutant director Dinesh Vijan, will be seen in a song in, which releases on June 9, 2017.