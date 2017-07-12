Kopardi Rape Case: NCP To Hold State-Wide Protest Tomorrow

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare today said even one year after the Kopardi rape and murder case, the BJP-led government in Maharashtra has failed to shift the trial to a fast-track court."It's one year since the brutal incident of rape and murder took place in Kopardi, but the state government has not made any effort to shift the trial in the case to a fast-track court," he told reporters in central Maharashtra.The case related to rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl on July 13 at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district.Three persons were arrested for the crime.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given an assurance to move the trial in the case, which had generated much heat across Maharashtra last year, to a fast-track court, but nothing has been done in this regard, he said.NCP is going to stage state-wide agitation tomorrow to protest "lethargic" approach of the BJP-led government over the sensitive issue.Atrocities against women in the state have increased, but the government has been reduced to just a mute spectator, the former Maharashtra minister said.