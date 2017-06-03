Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj Is 'Simply Beautiful,' Says Bengal Minister Amit Mitra West Bengal's finance minister Dr Amit Mitra, who watched Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj said, "I am so emotional I am choked up. It is simply beautiful, beautiful"

West Bengal's finance minister Dr Amit Mitra is in Delhi today for a crucial and contentious meeting of the GST Council. But last Sunday, he was doing something very, very different in Kolkata. He was watching A Death In The Gunj, actor Konkona Sen Sharma's first film as director screened for a select audience. And then an emotional Amit Mitra waxing lyrical about the film. "It was poetry. I have known Konkona as a child and now she has given us a piece of art. I am so emotional I am choked up. It is simply beautiful, beautiful," Dr Mitra said. Konkona Sen Sharma'sreleased on Friday."Oh, Kolkata is my home town and everyone is being kind to me," said the debutant director. "But the story was special, based on memories of visiting McCluckskiegunj with my father as a child," she added.The film has already won awards. Best director at the New York Indian Film Festival and Best Indian Woman director at MAMI," she said and broke into a smile and added, "There I go blowing my own trumpet."So, is Indian cinema about to lose an actor and gain a director? "Not at all. I love acting. I hope I get some good roles. I'm optimistic," she said.Actor, filmmaker and mother Aparna Sen was at the special screening. "I am a very proud mother. Someone is at least carrying the baton forward."So isgoing to be a box office hit or a niche film?Abhishek Choubey, director ofand producer,, is ready to fight the uphill battle."15 years ago, who would have thought something likewould turn into a box office hit. Things are changing and it is up to the directors to fight for space, make good films and then hustle to get them a market." he says.has opened to five star reviews. Andis to release soon. For the director and the actor, fruitful times.