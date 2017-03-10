Kolkata Police File Chargesheet Against Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has filed a chargesheet against Union Minister Babul Supriyo at a Kolkata court on basis of a complaint registered by Trinamool Congress legislator Mahua Moitra.
"We filed a chargesheet against Babul Supriyo at Alipore court yesterday. He had been summoned thrice but he did not turn up," a senior police officer said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
Mr Supriyo was not available for comments, according to PTI.
Ms Moitra has accused Mr Supriyo, a singer-turned-politician, of insulting her modesty on national television. She registered a complaint regarding the same on January 4. The senior officer said that the footage of the TV programme, in which the comments were allegedly made, has also been submitted.
"During my speech, Babul Supriyo said, 'Mahua, are you on mahua?'. I didn't get a chance to respond... I have faith in the legal system," Ms Moitra had earlier said, according to news agency IANS.
Mr Supriyo had, then, responded to the TMC leader and said that she is being "childish".
"It is her right. She can lodge an FIR. She is being childish," the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said.
Earlier, Mr Supriyo had sent legal notices to TrinamooL Congress lawmakers Sauguta Roy, Tapas Paul and Ms Moitra and accused them of defamation, in relation to the Rose Valley ponzi scam.
The TMC has been vociferously demanding an investigation into Mr Supriyo's alleged role in the Rose Valley ponzi scam after their parliamentarians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul were arrested by the CBI over the scam. The TMC also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Trinamool-bandi' and using state agencies of targeting political opponents.
