KK Venugopal Will Be Next Attorney General, President Okays Appointment

Senior advocate KK Venugopal is the new Attorney General for India. President Pranab Mukherjee has approved his appointment and formal orders are expected soon. Mr Venugopal, 86, will succeed Mukul Rohatgi, who stepped down earlier this month, saying he wishes to get back to private practice.Mr Venugopal had served as the Additional Solicitor General in the Morarji Desai government. He assisted the Supreme Court in a number of cases and was an amicus curiae in the 2G spectrum scam case.Among the cases Mr Venugopal had handled are the Mandal case, Ayodhya dispute, Presidential reference regarding appointment of Judges and also the case involving judicial appointments.He represented former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the wealth case and defended her in the petition challenging her appointment as Chief Minister. He argued in the Presidential reference in Gujarat elections case in 2002.He was also the counsel for LK. Advani in Babri Masjid demolition case and argued against slapping of conspiracy charge against the veteran BJP leader.He had also represented Dalit powerhouse Mayawati in a corruption cases and assisted the Bhutan government to frame its constitutionOver his 50-year career, Mr Venugopal has received many awards, including a Padma Vibhushan in 2015, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and many honours from national and international universities.Mr Venugopal's predecessor Mr Rohatgi, 61, had his term extended on June 3. On June 12, he wrote to the government saying he did not wish to have his term extended. Sources in the law ministry said they were "not aware why the Attorney General is not keen to continue"."I have worked for five years as law officer under the Vajpayee government and now three years under the Modi government," the Attorney General had told NDTV. "I want to return to my private practice. I have a good relationship with the government... That's why I wrote to the government not to extend my term".