Kiran Bedi Holds Session With Security Force Personnel In Delhi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today held an interactive motivational session with the men and women of paramilitary CISF and urged the personnel to inculcate the habit of positive thinking.The session, organised by the Central Industrial Security Force, is part of motivational series being held in the force where achievers from different walks of life are called to address the troops, who guard some of the most vital assets of the country like airports and installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.A senior CISF official said Ms Bedi, a retired IPS officer, shared her personal experiences of earlier serving at the Tihar Jail and psychology of criminals and methods to tackle them, with the men and women of the force."She (Bedi) said being in uniform has certain pros and cons. Human psychology, personal responsibilities, professional leadership, sense of leadership, self policing, self-discipline are important aspects of public dealing."Good behaviour with public will be helpful in projecting the good image of the force. Keeping in view the present security scenario, she advised them to accept the challenges in the spirit and emphasised to inculcate the habit of positive thinking underlining the importance of work and personal life balance to deal with stress," the official said.CISF Director General O P Singh was present during the event where he said the force has evolved a tech-savvy organisation over the years now.