Kiara Advani Begins Shooting For Her Telugu Debut Film Bharat Ane Nenu Kiara Advani has started shooting for her Telugu debut film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Mahesh Babu

Actress Kiara Advani has started shooting for her Telugu debut film, co-starring Mahesh Babu, reports news agency IANS. A source from the film's unit told IANS that the 24-year-old actress is 'thrilled to be part of the project.' "Kiara has joined the sets. The makers really liked her work in the Dhoni biopic and roped her in. She is thrilled to be part of the project," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying.is being directed by Koratala Siva. In the film, Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen portraying the role of a Chief Minister and Kiara will play his love interest.marks Mahesh Babu's second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva. They have previously worked together in 2015 filmKiara Advani made her acting debut in 2014 with Kabir Sadanand's, co-starring Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba and Jimmy Shergill. Kiara later featured in Neeraj Pandey's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story , co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She was seen portraying the role of M S Dhoni's wife, Sakshi.Kiara last featured in Abbas-Mustan'sMeanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in 2016 movie, is prepping for the release of his much talked film. Earlier this month, the teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers of the film. Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying the role of intelligence officer in A R Murugadoss' SPYDER Mahesh Babu has been roped in by filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally for his next venture, reports IANS."Mahesh is very excited. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers," IANS quoted Vamsi Paidipally as saying."Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can't ask for more and that's what makes this film really exciting," Paidipally added.(With IANS inputs)