Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia Sharma Is 'Bruised' But She's Going For The Kill

Highlights Nia Sharma is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain Monica Dogra, Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani also feature in Nia's post Nia Sharma was last seen in web series Twisted

A body full of bruises..but barely any that hurts only coz u took them with pleasure #kkk8 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

This picture has a story 'Mo'...!! @monicadogra on point;) #kkk8 #newfoundlove A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Actress Nia Sharma is globetrotting while she's shooting for television reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 . Nia Sharma, who became a household name after starring in shows likeand, shared a picture from Spain, which she captioned: "A body full of bruises.. but barely any that hurts only coz u took them with pleasure #kkk8 (sic)" Nia's Instagram diary from hertour put her on top of the trends list on Wednesday. Monica Dogra, former co-star Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani, who are also contesting for the winner's trophy, feature regularly in the pictures instgrammed by Nia.After starring in several television soaps Nia Sharma shifted her focus to web series. She made a bold comeback in Vikram Bhatt'sco-starring Namit Khanna. Of her shift to web series, Nia told news agency IANS: "TV isn't a wide medium when it comes to boldness on the small screen because of the audience. It reaches out to the audience but keeping the traditions intact. The only medium where people are truly exploring themselves and going out to experiment is the digital space."In February, Nia Sharma shared a video from a photoshoot in which commenters tagged her as "shameless", "cheap" and "empty person." Nia was also accused of being an attention seeker.Nia Sharma started her career in television with(2010 - 2011). She was next seen with Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in(2011 - 2013). Her last television show was(2014 - 2016) opposite Ravi Dubey.