Khasi Attire Row: Scheduled Tribes Commission Sends Notice To Golf Club

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued notice to the Delhi Golf Club for "discrimination in its premises" against a woman from Meghalaya dressed in traditional Khasi attire.The club has been asked to reply within seven days with the warning that its office bearers may be summoned before the Commission if it fails to do so within the stipulated time.The Commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India, an official statement said.The notice, seeking facts and information, including on action, if any, taken in the matter, has been issued based on a representation received from the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women and Civil Society of Assam.The notice makes it clear that if the commission does not receive a reply from the club within the stipulated period, it may exercise the "powers of civil courts conferred on it under clause 8 of Article 338A of the Constitution" and issue summons for appearance of its office bearers in person.Reports that Tailin Lyngdoh was asked to leave the dining hall because the club's staffers believed her traditional outfit looked like a "maid's uniform" had sparked widespread outrage.Union minister Kiren Rijiju had termed it as a clear case of racial discrimination.