Katrina Kaif's Instagram Reveals A Lot Of Secrets. We Made A List

Highlights Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts reveal a lot about her Katrina shared her favourite childhood memory and more on Instagram Katrina will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in next week's Jagga Jasoos

You can grow your own carrots . A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Get up get up get up ... btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

My most favourite memory of my childhood was always dancing with my mother . To the strongest woman I know ..... what would the world be without you ... #happymothersday A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 14, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Just found this , the 12 year old me was quite the poser .... #iwannabeamodel A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 5, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT





Katrina Multitasks Like All Of Us



Katrina Kaif looks like a normal person with disheveled hair and drowsy, puffy yes when she wakes up. Her mornings are spent multitasking, just way you do.







Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT



Katrina Exercises With Her Own Pic In The Background (Sometimes)



Katrina Kaif shared this pic of herself rehearsing in a YRF studio, which has plastered Katrina's still from Dhoom: 3 to motivate others. 'Not at all narcissistic," she added sarcastically.







Working out with your picture on the wall ... not at all narcissistic . #yrfrehearsalhall A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:23am PDT



Katrina's Sunday Requirements



You work and work all week and then comes a Sunday, when you finally relax. Some want to sleep late others want to catch up with pending commitments but Katrina wants these things on a Sunday:







Hope everyone's having an easy breezy Sunday with lots of Pancakes Sun Love Friends Movies #sundayrequirements A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 6, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT



Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016's Baar Baar Dekho and is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, which releases next week. Katrina Kaif also has two plum YRF projects in the pipeline - Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

