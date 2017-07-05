Katrina Kaif's Instagram Reveals A Lot Of Secrets. We Made A List

Dear Katrina Kaif, what you post on Instagram reveals a lot about you and those around you. You may or may not have known this, but we get excited every time a notification pops up saying, 'Katrina Kaif posted a new picture on Instagram.' Katrina Kaif's Instagram diaries revealed many of her secrets - all things nice, we promise. We know the colour of Katrina Kaif's favourite blanket and the vegetable patch in her home. We also know what are Katrina's 'Sunday requirements' and the backdrop of the rehearsal studio, which she frequently uses. We've put together a list of things we know from Katrina Kaif's Instagram. You're welcome.
Highlights
- Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts reveal a lot about her
- Katrina shared her favourite childhood memory and more on Instagram
- Katrina will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in next week's Jagga Jasoos
'You Can Grow Your Own Carrots'
Katrina Kaif grows some vegetables at her kitchen garden. Bugs Bunny may want to raid Katrina's house looking at those carrots.
Katrina's Favourite Blanket
We all have one favouite blanket which can lull us to sleep without the need of a lullaby. The blanket is the only thing you want to snuggle after a long, tiring day. This is Katrina's 'favourite yellow blanket.'
Aditya Chopra Exists
YRF boss Aditya Chopra is rarely photographed. He's hardly ever seen by the media or for that matter anyone, which is probably why his brother Uday Chopra has given him the moniker of 'Lord Voldemort' (Harry Potter's famous villain). But there are more ways to prove that Aditya Chopra exits, like here:
Katrina's Favourite Childhood Memory
As a young girl, Katrina danced with her mother, which became her favourite memory. We love this too, Katrina.
Katrina Kaif, A Poser Since 1995
Katrina shared this picture of herself when she was all of 12, and she wrote in caption: "The 12-year-old me was quite the poser." We agree.
What Katrina Looks Like When She Wakes Up
Yes, Katrina Kaif is uber-glam but does it mean she looks perfect when she wakes up every morning? Here's an expectation vs reality-meme worthy slideshow Katrina shared on Instagram.
Katrina Multitasks Like All Of Us
Katrina Kaif looks like a normal person with disheveled hair and drowsy, puffy yes when she wakes up. Her mornings are spent multitasking, just way you do.
Katrina Exercises With Her Own Pic In The Background (Sometimes)
Katrina Kaif shared this pic of herself rehearsing in a YRF studio, which has plastered Katrina's still from Dhoom: 3 to motivate others. 'Not at all narcissistic," she added sarcastically.
Katrina's Sunday Requirements
You work and work all week and then comes a Sunday, when you finally relax. Some want to sleep late others want to catch up with pending commitments but Katrina wants these things on a Sunday:
Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016's Baar Baar Dekho and is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, which releases next week. Katrina Kaif also has two plum YRF projects in the pipeline - Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.