Katrina Kaif On What It's Really Like To Work With The Three Khans

Few actresses in Bollywood can claim to have worked with the Khan trinity - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - and Katrina Kaif is one of them. Katrina has worked with Salman in Ek Tha Tiger, Aamir in Dhoom: 3 and Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Katrina is the only actress as of now to have a film in work-in-progress stage with each Khan - Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman, Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir and Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled project with Shah Rukh. Of working with the Khans, Katrina told news agency PTI: "I have worked with Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman before and those were wonderful films. So, I am very happy to be a part of great films, good scripts, work with good directors and co-stars. I think I am really privileged right now to have exciting work."
But before the Khans-Katrina overdose, the actress will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor (her former boyfriend) in Jagga Jasoos. The Anurag Basu-directed film took over three years to complete. "It's been a long journey of three years. Anurag Basu has given everything to the film. Ranbir Kapoor and I have put in a lot of love and hard work in it. I really hope audiences like it," she said.
Jagga Jasoos also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. The film is releasing on July 14.
Katrina Kaif recently left for New York, where she will attend the IIFA awards and also perform at the main event on July 15.
(With PTI inputs)