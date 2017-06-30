Katrina Kaif Knew Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh 'Would Be A Flop' Katrina Kaif, who co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, said that the actor's 2009 film Rocket Singh was 'boring'

101 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year New Delhi: Highlights Rocket Singh was 'boring,' said Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor had high hopes from Rocket Singh Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos releases in two weeks Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year was critically acclaimed but failed miserably at the box office. Now, Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif told news agency IANS that she knew the Shimit Amin-directed 'would be a flop.' The 33-year-old actress said: "I knew that Rocket Singh would be a flop. After watching the film, I called him and said that it's such a boring film." But Jagga Jasoos and added: "In this film (Jagga Jasoos) we all enjoyed the process while filming. Every day when we gathered on set, we knew we are creating something new and interesting. As an actor, the outcome is not in our hand, but the process. I thoroughly enjoyed."



Ranbir seconded Katrina's words and said actors cannot predict box office numbers. Explaining with the example of Rocket Singh, Ranbir Kapoor said: "I cannot predict the box office success, but I know it's a good film. After Rocket Singh, I thought I made a Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. but then we all know that the film didn't work. So, as an actor, you cannot predict."



Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were speaking at the







Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu. Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu's Picture Shuru Productions has co-produced the film with UTV Motion Pictures. After many change of dates, Jagga Jasoos is now set for July 14 release.



(With IANS inputs)



Ranbir Kapoor's 2009 filmwas critically acclaimed but failed miserably at the box office. Now, Ranbir'sco-star Katrina Kaif told news agency IANS that she knew the Shimit Amin-directed 'would be a flop.' The 33-year-old actress said: "I knew thatwould be a flop. After watching the film, I called him and said that it's such a boring film." But Katrina quickly changed the topic from Ranbir's ill-fated film to their upcoming filmand added: "In this film () we all enjoyed the process while filming. Every day when we gathered on set, we knew we are creating something new and interesting. As an actor, the outcome is not in our hand, but the process. I thoroughly enjoyed."Ranbir seconded Katrina's words and said actors cannot predict box office numbers. Explaining with the example of, Ranbir Kapoor said: "I cannot predict the box office success, but I know it's a good film. After, I thought I made abut then we all know that the film didn't work. So, as an actor, you cannot predict."Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were speaking at the trailer launch event of Jagga Jasoos . The makers released a new trailer of the fantasy adventure film a fortnight before the film's release:is directed by Anurag Basu. Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu's Picture Shuru Productions has co-produced the film with UTV Motion Pictures. After many change of dates,is now set for July 14 release.(With IANS inputs)