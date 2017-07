Katrina Kaif Had A Birthday Party With Alia Bhatt And Preity Zinta In New York

Highlights Katrina is in New York for the IIFA awards On her birthday, she was also joined by Yasmin Karachiwala Preity Zinta shared pictures of the birthday party on Instagram

Happy Birthday my darling Katy@katrinakaif you are the reason i cut short a training to be with you on your special day.. A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

New York birthdays A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Swooning the audience with her killer moves! @katrinakaif bedazzles on the #IIFA2017 stage. A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Thank you #IIFA , NJ , NY and all the amazing people who came to the show for an amazing night . The lovely outfit by @ziadnakad A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Katrina Kaif is secretly glad that the main IIFA award ceremony was a day ahead of her birthday. June 16 is when the actress blew out 34 candles on her birthday cake and had a blast in New York. On Sunday, Katrina was busy celebrating her special day with Alia Bhatt (who won the Best Actress IIFA award for), Preity Zinta, who turned heads on the IIFA green carpet in a black ensemble, and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina, Alia and Preity who were part of the 18th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in New Jersey, must have skipped the closing party, which was scheduled for Sunday in New York's La Marina Cafe. Instead, the stars were spotted having a little celebration of their own at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Instagram has evidence, courtesy Preity.In the pictures, the birthday girl stood out in a ruffled marigold dress while Alia, Preity and Yasmin were colour-coordinated in black. "Happy Birthday, my darling Katrina Kaif. May this year bring you more happiness, success, sexiness and loads of love always! Stay beautiful," Preity wrote along with the photograph.Meanwhile, this is what Katrina posted on the morning of her special day. Can you tell which one Katrina is?At the IIFA awards in New Jersey, this is how Katrina set the stage on fire. You might want to put on yourbefore taking a look at these.Katrina presented on the IIFA stage looking absolutely fabulous in a princess-like gown designed by Ziad Nakad.Katrina Kaif's new filmhit screens on July 14 and has made over Rs 30 crores in three days. Katrina co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu-directed film. Next, she will reprise her role fromin Salman Khan's