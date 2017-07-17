Katrina Kaif Had A Birthday Party With Alia Bhatt And Preity Zinta In New York

On Sunday, Katrina was busy celebrating her special day with Alia Bhatt (who won the Best Actress IIFA award for Udta Punjab) and Preity Zinta, who turned heads on the IIFA green carpet in a black ensemble

All India | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2017 19:23 IST
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 34th birthday in New York on Sunday (courtesy realpz)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina is in New York for the IIFA awards
  2. On her birthday, she was also joined by Yasmin Karachiwala
  3. Preity Zinta shared pictures of the birthday party on Instagram
Katrina Kaif is secretly glad that the main IIFA award ceremony was a day ahead of her birthday. June 16 is when the actress blew out 34 candles on her birthday cake and had a blast in New York. On Sunday, Katrina was busy celebrating her special day with Alia Bhatt (who won the Best Actress IIFA award for Udta Punjab), Preity Zinta, who turned heads on the IIFA green carpet in a black ensemble, and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina, Alia and Preity who were part of the 18th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in New Jersey, must have skipped the closing party, which was scheduled for Sunday in New York's La Marina Cafe. Instead, the stars were spotted having a little celebration of their own at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Instagram has evidence, courtesy Preity.

In the pictures, the birthday girl stood out in a ruffled marigold dress while Alia, Preity and Yasmin were colour-coordinated in black. "Happy Birthday, my darling Katrina Kaif. May this year bring you more happiness, success, sexiness and loads of love always! Stay beautiful," Preity wrote along with the photograph.
 

 
 

Happy Birthday my darling Katy@katrinakaif you are the reason i cut short a training to be with you on your special day..

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on


 Meanwhile, this is what Katrina posted on the morning of her special day. Can you tell which one Katrina is?
 
 

New York birthdays

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



At the IIFA awards in New Jersey, this is how Katrina set the stage on fire. You might want to put on your kala chashma before taking a look at these.
 
 

Swooning the audience with her killer moves! @katrinakaif bedazzles on the #IIFA2017 stage.

A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on



Katrina presented on the IIFA stage looking absolutely fabulous in a princess-like gown designed by Ziad Nakad.
 


Katrina Kaif's new film Jagga Jasoos hit screens on July 14 and has made over Rs 30 crores in three days. Katrina co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu-directed film. Next, she will reprise her role from Ek Tha Tiger in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.
 

