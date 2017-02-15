Kashmiris Helping Terrorists Are 'Anti-Nationals', Says Army Chief

General Bipin Rawat said parents should counsel young men who have taken up arms.

New Delhi: A day after four soldiers, including a decorated Major, were killed by terrorists in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had a strong warning for locals he said are "not supporting the army" despite people-friendly ops. Local people who picked up arms and appeared to support terrorists would be treated as anti-nationals and would face harsher action, said General Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who died in encounters in Kashmir's Handwara and Bandipora.