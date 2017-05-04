Kashmiri Policemen, Unsung And Forgotten. Their Families Living In Fear

In a brutal attack in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday, terrorists killed five policemen and two private guards of Jammu and Kashmir Bank after dragging them out of a cash van. Two days after the killings, the families of the victims are mourning in silence.While there is outrage across the country over the killing and mutilation of two soldiers along the Line of Control or LoC, in Kashmir the policemen remain unsung. Despite heavy sacrifices, the local cops are caught between a rock and a hard place.In south Kashmir where five of the seven victims belong, the families just don't want to talk about the sacrifices because of fear. The assassins also belong to same area and are roaming freely. Terror group Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack.The distraught family of a fallen policeman Mohammad Qasim is finding it hard to accept that their sole breadwinner was killed in such brutal way. Qasim was among the five policemen and two private bank guards who were shot from point blank. The family just has one question for the killers. For what crime was he killed?"What was his crime? Why was he killed? He was innocent. He was carrying bank money. We are asking them (terrorists) what was his crime? Why did they kill innocent people earning their living?" asked Qasim's brother.Private bank guard Muzaffar Ahmad's son and daughter are too young to even understand what has happened. He supported his family in a mud and wood house on a salary of Rs 6,000. The family is too scared to talk about the killers of Muzaffar Ahmad. They only pray that no one else suffer such a fate."Whatever has happen is very frightening. We only pray that no one else suffer the same way," said one of his relative.The only thing the family asks is some help from the government or the bank so that little kids are saved from starvation.Meanwhile, the attacks continue. On Tuesday evening, terrorists looted five rifles from a police post in Shopian and three banks were looted in the same area on Tuesday and Wednesday.Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesdday visited a victim's family and appealed for calm and restoration of peace."They are looting banks. What will they achieve by brutal killing of these poor jawans who were bread winners of their children and families? We all have to think over it, particularly the youth of Kashmir," said Ms Mufti.