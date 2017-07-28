Kashmiri Man Detained For Anti-National Posts On Facebook

A Kashmiri youth staying in the city has been detained for allegedly posting anti-national remarks on his Facebook wall, the police on Thursday said.Arshad in his early 30s, has been staying at a guest house in south Kolkata's Anwar Shah Road area and was detained by the Lake Police Station after local residents complained about his anti-national posts on his Facebook wall, the police said."Arshad has been coming to the city for the last 12 years for his garments business. Every time he used to stay at this particular guest house and became friends with some locals who noticed his activities on Facebook and informed us," a senior officer of Lake Police Station said.Arshad's posts started appearing after India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in June, he said adding, the man came to the city a couple of days back, when some local residents caught hold of him and handed over to him to the police."We are running a check on whether this person has any link with any terror outfit or not. We are also scanning his activities on social networking sites," the officer said.The Kolkata Police STF is also probing the matter, he said.