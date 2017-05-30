Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat Belong To India: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government is making efforts to resolve the problems being faced in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Assuring the people of the state, Mr Singh said that 'Kashmir, Kashmiri and Kashmiriyat' belonged to India.Mr Singh however, condemned the attacks on soldiers and security personnel saying, "Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans (soldiers) also need to be taught a lesson".He also said that the Narendra Modi government is taking steps to tackle corruption and terrorism. He said India has signed agreements with major countries from across the world to share information regarding terrorism, terror-financing and black money. "As a result, India now has access to information from foreign countries because of which the government would be able to seize black money," he said.Replying to a question about the work done by the government in the last three years, Mr Singh said that the BJP-led NDA government has been "successful" in pushing major reforms.He asked the elected representatives of the BJP to keep their doors open round-the-clock for the public.In his nearly hour-long address at an event in Meerut, Mr Singh touched upon various issues including demonetisation, farmers' issues, corruption, economy, foreign policy, among others.