Karti Chidambaram Summoned By CBI For Questioning In Corruption Case

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in a corruption case. He has been asked to come to the CBI headquarters on July 21. This is the second time he has been summoned by the agency. Karti Chidambaram had asked for more time when he was summoned for questioning on May 18.The businessman, who is also a Congress member, denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are politically motivated.Investigators have said that Karti Chidambaram has received kickbacks amounting to 3.5 crore in exchange for facilitating the breaking of foreign investment laws by a private company, the INX Media.The company, which had approval only for foreign investment worth Rs. 4.62 crore, had raised around Rs. 305 crore. At the time, INX Media was run at the time by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea, who are currently in jail allegedly for the murder of Sheena Bora.The agency claims that Karti Chidambaram was facilitating approvals through his father's "influence in the finance ministry" while he was the minister.The former minister had denied this."Anyone who has worked with me knows that no one would dare to influence my decisions. I had never allowed any family member to speak to me or to any officer of my ministry on any official matter," Mr Chidambaram had said in a statement in May."I have done no business with INX, never have I interjected in the ministry... This is all bogus," his son has said.In May, the Chennai homes of the Chidambarams were searched. The investigators said it was part of the probe.