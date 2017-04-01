Karnataka Congress Leader Jaffer Sharief Backs Mohan Bhagwat For President, Writes To PM Narendra Modi

Going against the party stand, Karnataka Congress leader and ex Railway Minister Jaffer Sharief today backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for President, saying there "should not be any doubt about his patriotism". He has also written to the Prime Minister backing Mr Bhagwat."There are different schools of thoughts in India and it is but natural for such a vast country. Shri Mohan Bhagwat may belong to one school of thought but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism, love for the people of India, loyalty to the nation," Mr Sharief said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Main opposition party, the Congress has made it clear that it would block any move to make Mr Bhagwat the President. "It is very clear that we do not support RSS ideology," Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi had said.The BJP's prickly ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena had earlier this week said that Mr Bhagwat as India's next President was a good idea."Somebody with a clean image should occupy it. We have heard that Mohan Bhagwat's name is being discussed for President. If India has to be made a Hindu Rashtra, Bhagwat will be a good choice for President," Sena's Sanjay Raut had said.Mr Bhagwat has, however, dismissed speculation that he could run for President in elections to be held later this year, saying he considers such talk "entertainment".President Pranab Mukherjee's five-year term ends on July 24 this year.