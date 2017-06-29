Karisma Kapoor Shows Us How To Look Uber-Stylish On Vacation

Karisma Kapoor continues to holiday in the French Riviera and is sharing updates about her vacation wardrobe. We like. The former actress, who's previously seen soaking up the French sun and touring the streets in a vintage car, stepped out in an all-black assortment of clothes and redefined uber chic. Karisma, 43, appears to be staying at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat and stopped for a photograph on its stairs. An off shoulder top, shorts, studded shoes by Hermes and a file clutch from the shelves of Valentino are all that was needed for Karisma to turn heads in the French town.
A day before she appeared ready to explore the French town in simple casuals - what stood out was her pair of embroidered Marc Jacob shoes. Karisma has already checked off monochrome separates and stylish swim-wear off her vacation wardrobe list - she seems to have singled out black as her favourite.
Karisma's Europe trip coincided with her 43rd birthday, which was on June 25. In between her vacation photos, the actress shared one with her children - daughter Samiera and son Kiaan.
Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is rumoured to dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. Karisma and her former husband, Sanjay Kapur, officially divorced in 2016 after living separately for a while. Karisma Kapoor is best known for films like Raja Hundustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Andaz Apna Apna and Zubeidaa and is expected to feature in a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is a remake of her 1997 film with Salman Khan.