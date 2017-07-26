Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Bravery Of The Indian Armed Forces

Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Indian armed forces for their prowess and sacrifices for the country on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today.July 26 is celebrated as the anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan."Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets."Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe," he added.Defence Minister Arun Jaitley paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi.Mr Jaitley wished the armed forces saying: "salute to the valour of our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas."Praising the Indian armed forces, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I salute the unmatched courage and bravery of our soldiers who made supreme sacrifices for the nation during 'Operation Vijay' in Kargil."Mr Singh went on to say that the "Indian Army is a disciplined, determined and dedicated force. Kargil Vijay Diwas is a celebration of India's exemplary defence capabilities."A wreath laying ceremony was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Dras to pay tribute to soldiers who lost lives in the Kargil War. The ceremony was held this morning at Dras War Memorial.The Kargil conflict in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir took place after Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on the heights.It took about three months for the the Indian forces to recapture the posts.(With inputs from PTI)